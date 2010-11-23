Fox Soccer Channel Kicks Off Coverage of FIFA World Cup Selection Decision
For the futbol world, Dec. 2 is D-Day. That's when FIFA, soccer's
international governing body, will decide which nations will host the
2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Fox Soccer Channel will cover the
announcement live on Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. as to whether the U.S. will
succeed in playing home to the tourney in 2022, with Decision Day 2022: A Fox Soccer Report Special.
The U.S. hosted the 1994 World Cup, which led to the formation of the
domestic circuit, Major League Soccer in 1996, and is currently one of
five nations in contention to hold what is arguably the world's largest
sports spectacle in 2022.
The special will be preceded by a 30-minute preview show, D-Day Minus 1,
on Dec. 1 at 9 p.m., an examination of all of the nations in contention
to host the famed FIFA tourney in 2018 and 2022, followed at 9:30 p.m.
by Team USA: Journey to Glory, a look at Sam's Army, past, present and future.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.