Fox Slots ‘The Mick’ for Jan. 1

Fox comedy The Mick will premiere Sunday, Jan. 1, leading out of an NFL doubleheader. The series, starring Kaitlin Olson as the hustler main character, will then make its time period premiere with a new episode Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8:30 p.m.

The Mick sees Olson’s character, a paragon of irresponsibility and bad judgement, assume guardianship of her sister’s three high-maintenance children. Other cast members include Sofia Black D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca and newcomer Jack Stanton.

The hot mess that is Mick got some hearty laughs when Fox showed the sizzle reel last spring during its upfront presentation.

The Mick is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created/written by John and David Chernin of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The Chernin brothers, Nick Frenkel and Oly Obst, along with Randall Einhorn, who directed the pilot, are executive producers. Kaitlin Olson is a co-executive producer.