Fox Signs New Long-Term Major League Baseball Deal

Fox, which will be focusing on sports after selling off its cable entertainment networks and TV and movie studios, has signed new long-term deal with Major League Baseball.

Fox and Fox Deportes will continue to have the rights to the World Series, one of the League Championship Series, two Division Series and the All-Star Game.

Fox Sports will also maintain its Saturday regular season broadcast windows. Beginning in 2022, Fox Broadcast Network will be increasing the number of games it airs.

Fox Sports will have expanded digital, streaming and social media rights to distribute the games.

“Since we began our historic partnership with Major League Baseball more than 20 years ago, MLB games on FOX have provided some of the most iconic moments in American sports,” said Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox and future CEO of the new Fox. “This significant multi-year agreement not only cements FOX’s role as Major League Baseball’s number one broadcast partner, it ensures that FOX will remain America’s leader in live sports well into the future.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Fox Sports has been our national television partner for over 20 years and I could not be more pleased to announce the extension of our relationship through the 2028 season,” said Commissioner Manfred. “We value Fox Sports’ commitment to baseball and are excited to continue our partnership with this new agreement. Their innovative presentation of Major League Baseball through game telecasts and special programming across all their platforms has helped strengthen and elevate our sports’ popularity.”

Fox Sports has been a national MLB rights-holder since 1996 and the sport’s exclusive national broadcast partner since 2001. To date, Fox Sports has carried 21 World Series and 23 All-Star Games since its inaugural national rights deal with MLB.