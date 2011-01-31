Fox SignsFirst-Look Deal With Jonah Hill's JHF

Fox

Broadcasting Company has signed a first-look deal with actor Jonah Hill's JHF

production banner, giving the network first rights to JHF TV development

projects.

As part of the

agreement, Fox purchased an untitled single-camera comedy script written by

Hill and possibly to be directed by him, too.

"Jonah is one

of the most prolific young talents in comedy today, and possesses a fearless,

wickedly smart sensibility that's perfect for Fox," said Kevin Reilly,

president of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company, in a statement. "He's an

undeniably terrific comedic actor who also shows tremendous creativity behind

the camera, and we're thrilled to bring his unique voice to our network."

Fox picked up

seven episodes of Hill's new animated series Allen Gregory earlier this year. The series is tentatively schedule

to premiere in the 2011-12 season.