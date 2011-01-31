Fox SignsFirst-Look Deal With Jonah Hill's JHF
Fox
Broadcasting Company has signed a first-look deal with actor Jonah Hill's JHF
production banner, giving the network first rights to JHF TV development
projects.
As part of the
agreement, Fox purchased an untitled single-camera comedy script written by
Hill and possibly to be directed by him, too.
"Jonah is one
of the most prolific young talents in comedy today, and possesses a fearless,
wickedly smart sensibility that's perfect for Fox," said Kevin Reilly,
president of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company, in a statement. "He's an
undeniably terrific comedic actor who also shows tremendous creativity behind
the camera, and we're thrilled to bring his unique voice to our network."
Fox picked up
seven episodes of Hill's new animated series Allen Gregory earlier this year. The series is tentatively schedule
to premiere in the 2011-12 season.
