Fox Shuffles Midseason Premieres

Fox Wednesday announced a revised schedule of premieres for its new midseason series and returning shows, including a new date for the finale of Prison Break due to the Jan. 28 State of the Union address.

The revised premieres kick off in March with two “sneak preview” airings of New Amsterdam. The first two episodes of the new cop drama, about an immortal New York City police detective, will air Tuesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 6, after American Idol, before the show officially premieres the following Monday, March 10, at 9 p.m. (EST).

The network will take the same tack with new comedy The Return of Jezebel James, with a post-Idol preview airing Wednesday, March 12 at 9:30 p.m. before settling in for an official premiere Friday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Legal drama Canterbury’s Law, starring Julianna Margulies, premieres Monday, April 14.

Among returning shows, the Prison Break finale was bumped to Monday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. Back to You returns with new episodes Tuesday, Feb. 26 and Wednesday, Feb. 27 before settling into its Wednesday time slot March 19. And Til Death returns March 14 with new episodes in a new time slot, Fridays at 8 p.m.

Other shows moving to new time periods are House (to Mondays at 8 p.m. beginning March 10) and Bones (to Fridays at 9 p.m. beginning March 14).

The full revised schedule is below.

• MONDAY

Monday, Feb. 18:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Prison Break (season finale)

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

Monday, Feb. 25:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: The Moment of Truth

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

Monday, March 3:

8 p.m.-10 p.m.: Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (two-hour season finale)

Mondays, beginning March 10:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: House (time-period premiere)

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (series premiere)

Monday, April 7:

8 p.m.-10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (two-hour season finale)

Mondays, beginning April 14:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: House

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Canterbury’s Law (series premiere)

• TUESDAY

Tuesday, Feb. 26 and March 25:

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: American Idol

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Back to You

Tuesday, March 4:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: American Idol

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (series preview)

Tuesday, March 11 and 18:

8 p.m.-10 p.m.: American Idol

Tuesdays, beginning April 1:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: American Idol

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (season premiere)

• WEDNESDAY

Wednesday, Feb. 27:

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: American Idol

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Back to You

Wednesday, March 12:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: The Moment of Truth

9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: American Idol (time-period premiere)

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: The Return of Jezebel James (series preview)

Wednesdays, beginning March 19:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: The Moment of Truth

9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: American Idol

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Back to You (time-period premiere)

• THURSDAY

Thursday, Feb. 21:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: American Idol

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?

Thursday, Feb. 28:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: American Idol

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Don't Forget the Lyrics

Thursday, March 6:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: American Idol

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (series preview)

Thursdays, beginning March 13:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Don't Forget the Lyrics

• FRIDAY

Fridays, Feb. 22 and 29 and March 7:

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Bones

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: House

Fridays, beginning March 14:

8 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: Til Death (time-period premiere)

8:30 p.m.-9 p.m.: The Return of Jezebel James (series premiere)

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Bones (time-period premiere)

• SATURDAY

As previously announced, no changes

• SUNDAY

As previously announced, no changes