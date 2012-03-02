Fox Shifts 'The Finder' to Fridays

Fox's freshman drama The Finder will air its final Thursday episode on March 8 before taking a month-long hiatus and moving to Fridays starting April 6, the network said Friday.

The Finder will air at 8 p.m., with its first Friday episode guest-starring Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. New Gordon Ramsay reality series Hotel Hell, which was originally slated to premiere April 6, will now bow this summer.

Finder has been airing out of American Idol since its premiere, but its retention from its massive lead-in has been unimpressive, with its last episode posting a 2.0 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

Friday's announcement follows news earlier this week that Fox will shift Bones from Thursdays to Mondays starting April 2 in order to give rookie Kiefer Sutherland drama Touch, which had a strong preview in January, the benefit of the Idol lead-in.