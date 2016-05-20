Fox Shifts Fall Schedule, Moves Up ‘Pitch’

Fox’s fall schedule did not last long, with new baseball drama Pitch moving from the mid-season to Thursdays in the fall four days after the schedule was announced. That means the farewell season of Bones shifts from Thursdays this fall to Thursdays in winter 2017.

Prison Break airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting in the spring of 2017.

Pitch comes from executive producer Dan Fogelman and depicts the story of the first woman to play Major League Baseball. During its upfront presentation May 16, the Fox executives said the network would get help from its sports channels to promote the drama.

Original Prison Break stars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell and Sarah Wayne Callies, among others, are reunited for the Prison Break event series.

Bones returns for its 12th season in the winter, and will reach 246 episodes when it is done.