Fox Shifts Canterbury’s Law to Friday
By Ben Grossman
After two lackluster outings, Fox rookie drama Canterbury’s Lawis going back to Fridays where it was originally slated to run.
The network will drop the show from its Monday 8 p.m. slot and replace it with reruns of House. The Julianna Marguiles courtroom drama averaged just a 1.7 rating in the adult 18-49 demo in each of its two airings there.
Canterbury’s Law will now air Fridays at 9 p.m., where the House reruns currently air. It was originally slated to air on Fridays but got the time-slot upgrade to Mondays as a result of the writers’ strike.
