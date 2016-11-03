Fox Sets Winter Premieres

Fox has outlined its winter premiere schedule, with comedy The Mick getting a sneak-peek premiere Jan. 1, leading into the Brooklyn Nine-Nine winter finale, before Mick’s time period debut Jan. 3. The final run of Bones debuts Jan. 3, while New Girl tries out its new Tuesday slot starting Jan. 3.

Star offers viewers a sneak peek Dec. 14 before assuming its regular slot Jan. 4. Hell’s Kitchen moves to Thursdays starting Jan. 5, and Sleepy Hollow gets its season premiere Friday, Jan. 6, the same night Rosewood kicks in.

My Kitchen Rules bows Jan. 12. 24: Legacy gets a two-night event starting Feb. 5, after the Super Bowl, and continuing a night later. Cop drama APB stars Feb. 6, and MasterChef Junior fires it up Feb. 9.