Fox Sets 'Terra Nova' Two-Hour Finale for Dec. 19

Terra Nova will end its first season run on Dec. 19 with a two-hour season finale, Fox confirmed Tuesday.

The dino-drama averaged a 3.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo for its first two episodes. Its third, which aired Monday (Oct. 10) earned a 2.6, though its ratings will likely be adjusted due to a 53-minute overrun of the ALCS.

The network also decided to hold off new episodes of its freshman sitcom, New Girl, until Nov. 1, after Fox's coverage of the World Series. A new episode was originally scheduled for Wednesday and next Tuesday (Oct. 18), both following The X Factor at 9:30 p.m. The X Factor will now be extended to two hours on those nights.