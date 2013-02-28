Fox Sets Summer Premiere Dates
Fox's American Idol will air its two-night season
finale a week before the end of the broadcast season on May 15 and 16, allowing
some of the network's summer entries to join the schedule early.
New reality workplace series Does Someone Have to Go will
preview on Wednesday, May 15 at 9 p.m. following the first part of Idol's
finale. The series, where employees choose whether to lay off coworkers at
struggling offices, will make its time period premiere the following week on
Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m.
Returning reality series So You Think You Can Dance
will debut its 10th season on Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET while MasterChef
has its season four premiere on Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. Hell's Kitchen
will air new episodes on Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7 before moving to its
regular Thursday 9 p.m. time period on May 23.
As announcedon Wednesday, comedy The Goodwin Games bows Monday, May 20 at 8:30
p.m. where it will be paired with repeats of Raising Hope, New Girl and The
Mindy Project.
Fox also announced season finale dates for its current
series: Kitchen Nightmares (April 5), Touch (April 26), Bones
and The Following (April 29), Cops (May 4), New Girl and The
Mindy Project (May 7), Glee (May 9), Bob's Burgers and American
Dad (May 12), and The Simpsons and Family Guy (May 19).
