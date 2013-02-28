Fox Sets Summer Premiere Dates

Fox's American Idol will air its two-night season

finale a week before the end of the broadcast season on May 15 and 16, allowing

some of the network's summer entries to join the schedule early.





New reality workplace series Does Someone Have to Go will

preview on Wednesday, May 15 at 9 p.m. following the first part of Idol's

finale. The series, where employees choose whether to lay off coworkers at

struggling offices, will make its time period premiere the following week on

Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m.





Returning reality series So You Think You Can Dance

will debut its 10th season on Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET while MasterChef

has its season four premiere on Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. Hell's Kitchen

will air new episodes on Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7 before moving to its

regular Thursday 9 p.m. time period on May 23.





As announcedon Wednesday, comedy The Goodwin Games bows Monday, May 20 at 8:30

p.m. where it will be paired with repeats of Raising Hope, New Girl and The

Mindy Project.





Fox also announced season finale dates for its current

series: Kitchen Nightmares (April 5), Touch (April 26), Bones

and The Following (April 29), Cops (May 4), New Girl and The

Mindy Project (May 7), Glee (May 9), Bob's Burgers and American

Dad (May 12), and The Simpsons and Family Guy (May 19).



