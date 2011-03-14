Fox Sets Summer Premiere Dates

Fox announced the summer premiere dates for three summer

series on Monday: So You Think You Can Dance, MasterChef and Hell's Kitchen.

Dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance will

debut its eighth season on Thursday, May 26 with a two-hour episode. After the

audition round, the show will settle into its 8 p.m. timeslot on Wednesdays

(performance shows) and Thursdays (results shows).

MasterChef returns for a second season on Monday, June 6,

with new episodes airing Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Gordon Ramsay's other

culinary competition series Hell's Kitchen will premiere after MasterChef on

Tuesday, July 19.