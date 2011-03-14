Fox Sets Summer Premiere Dates
Fox announced the summer premiere dates for three summer
series on Monday: So You Think You Can Dance, MasterChef and Hell's Kitchen.
Dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance will
debut its eighth season on Thursday, May 26 with a two-hour episode. After the
audition round, the show will settle into its 8 p.m. timeslot on Wednesdays
(performance shows) and Thursdays (results shows).
MasterChef returns for a second season on Monday, June 6,
with new episodes airing Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Gordon Ramsay's other
culinary competition series Hell's Kitchen will premiere after MasterChef on
Tuesday, July 19.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.