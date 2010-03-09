Fox Sets Sights On Summer

Trending

By

With the spring season underway, Fox announced their summer
line-up today (March 9) slating the premiere of The Good Guys and the returns of network favorites.

A preview of The Good
Guys, a comedy about a washed-up, old-school cop (Bradley Whitford, The West Wing) and a modern-day detective
(Colin Hanks, Mad Men) who try to
expose a crime, is set to air May 19 at 8 p.m. before American Idol with the premiere set for June 7 at 9 p.m. after the
season premiere of Lie To Me.

The two-hour season premiere of the dance show So You Think You Can Dance will
broadcast May 27 8 p.m. While last season's  runaway hit, Glee, will sing for the last time until the Fall at its season
finale June 8 at 9 p.m.

Hell's Kitchen is
back for its seventh season with Gordon Ramsay still firing up the show with a
two-house season premiere June 10, 8 p.m.

Saturdays will once again feature new and encore episodes of
Cops at 8 p.m. and America's Most Wanted at 9 p.m. followed
by Sunday's â€˜Animation Domination' block and new comedy Sons of Tucson.

The full Summer schedule is below.

MONDAY

Mondays, beginning June 7:

8:00-9:00
PM              
LIE TO ME (Summer Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM            
THE GOOD GUYS (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY

Tuesday, June 1:

8:00-9:00 PM        
      SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

9:00-10:00
PM             GLEE

Tuesday, June 8:

8:00-9:00 PM        
      SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

9:00-10:00
PM             GLEE (Season
Finale)

Tuesdays, beginning June 15:

8:00-10:00
PM             SO YOU
THINK YOU CAN DANCE

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday, May 19:

8:00-9:00 PM        
      THE GOOD GUYS (Series Preview)

9:00-10:00
PM             AMERICAN
IDOL

Wednesdays, June 2 and 9:

8:00-10:00 PM        
    SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

Wednesdays, beginning June 16:

8:00-9:00 PM        
      GLEE (Time Period Premiere) (Encores)

9:00-10:00
PM             SO YOU
THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Time Period Premiere)

THURSDAY

Thursdays, beginning May 27:

8:00-10:00 PM        
    SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning June 10:

8:00-10:00
PM             HELL'S
KITCHEN (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY

Friday, May 28:

8:00-10:00
PM             PAST LIFE
(Two-Hour Summer Premiere)

Fridays, June 4 and 11: 

8:00-9:00 PM        
      PAST LIFE (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00
PM             HOUSE (Time
Period Premiere) (Encores)

Fridays, beginning June 18:

8:00-9:00 PM        
      BONES (Time Period Premiere) (Encores)

9:00-10:00
PM             HOUSE (Encores)

SATURDAY

Saturdays (no change to lineup):

8:00-8:30 PM
              COPS

8:30-9:00 PM              
COPS

9:00-10:00
PM             AMERICA'S MOST
WANTED

11:00 PM-Midnight      THE WANDA
SYKES SHOW

Midnight-12:30 AM       ANIMATION
DOMINATION (Encores)

SUNDAY

Sundays, beginning June 6:

7:00-9:30
PM              
ANIMATION DOMINATION

9:30-10:00 PM            
SONS OF TUCSON