Fox Sets Sights On Summer

With the spring season underway, Fox announced their summer

line-up today (March 9) slating the premiere of The Good Guys and the returns of network favorites.

A preview of The Good

Guys, a comedy about a washed-up, old-school cop (Bradley Whitford, The West Wing) and a modern-day detective

(Colin Hanks, Mad Men) who try to

expose a crime, is set to air May 19 at 8 p.m. before American Idol with the premiere set for June 7 at 9 p.m. after the

season premiere of Lie To Me.

The two-hour season premiere of the dance show So You Think You Can Dance will

broadcast May 27 8 p.m. While last season's runaway hit, Glee, will sing for the last time until the Fall at its season

finale June 8 at 9 p.m.

Hell's Kitchen is

back for its seventh season with Gordon Ramsay still firing up the show with a

two-house season premiere June 10, 8 p.m.

Saturdays will once again feature new and encore episodes of

Cops at 8 p.m. and America's Most Wanted at 9 p.m. followed

by Sunday's â€˜Animation Domination' block and new comedy Sons of Tucson.

The full Summer schedule is below.

MONDAY

Mondays, beginning June 7:

8:00-9:00

PM

LIE TO ME (Summer Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

THE GOOD GUYS (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY

Tuesday, June 1:

8:00-9:00 PM

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

9:00-10:00

PM GLEE

Tuesday, June 8:

8:00-9:00 PM

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

9:00-10:00

PM GLEE (Season

Finale)

Tuesdays, beginning June 15:

8:00-10:00

PM SO YOU

THINK YOU CAN DANCE

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday, May 19:

8:00-9:00 PM

THE GOOD GUYS (Series Preview)

9:00-10:00

PM AMERICAN

IDOL

Wednesdays, June 2 and 9:

8:00-10:00 PM

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

Wednesdays, beginning June 16:

8:00-9:00 PM

GLEE (Time Period Premiere) (Encores)

9:00-10:00

PM SO YOU

THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Time Period Premiere)

THURSDAY

Thursdays, beginning May 27:

8:00-10:00 PM

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning June 10:

8:00-10:00

PM HELL'S

KITCHEN (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY

Friday, May 28:

8:00-10:00

PM PAST LIFE

(Two-Hour Summer Premiere)

Fridays, June 4 and 11:

8:00-9:00 PM

PAST LIFE (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00

PM HOUSE (Time

Period Premiere) (Encores)

Fridays, beginning June 18:

8:00-9:00 PM

BONES (Time Period Premiere) (Encores)

9:00-10:00

PM HOUSE (Encores)

SATURDAY

Saturdays (no change to lineup):

8:00-8:30 PM

COPS

8:30-9:00 PM

COPS

9:00-10:00

PM AMERICA'S MOST

WANTED

11:00 PM-Midnight THE WANDA

SYKES SHOW

Midnight-12:30 AM ANIMATION

DOMINATION (Encores)

SUNDAY

Sundays, beginning June 6:

7:00-9:30

PM

ANIMATION DOMINATION

9:30-10:00 PM

SONS OF TUCSON