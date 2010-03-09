Fox Sets Sights On Summer
With the spring season underway, Fox announced their summer
line-up today (March 9) slating the premiere of The Good Guys and the returns of network favorites.
A preview of The Good
Guys, a comedy about a washed-up, old-school cop (Bradley Whitford, The West Wing) and a modern-day detective
(Colin Hanks, Mad Men) who try to
expose a crime, is set to air May 19 at 8 p.m. before American Idol with the premiere set for June 7 at 9 p.m. after the
season premiere of Lie To Me.
The two-hour season premiere of the dance show So You Think You Can Dance will
broadcast May 27 8 p.m. While last season's runaway hit, Glee, will sing for the last time until the Fall at its season
finale June 8 at 9 p.m.
Hell's Kitchen is
back for its seventh season with Gordon Ramsay still firing up the show with a
two-house season premiere June 10, 8 p.m.
Saturdays will once again feature new and encore episodes of
Cops at 8 p.m. and America's Most Wanted at 9 p.m. followed
by Sunday's â€˜Animation Domination' block and new comedy Sons of Tucson.
The full Summer schedule is below.
MONDAY
Mondays, beginning June 7:
8:00-9:00
PM
LIE TO ME (Summer Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
THE GOOD GUYS (Series Premiere)
TUESDAY
Tuesday, June 1:
8:00-9:00 PM
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE
9:00-10:00
PM GLEE
Tuesday, June 8:
8:00-9:00 PM
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE
9:00-10:00
PM GLEE (Season
Finale)
Tuesdays, beginning June 15:
8:00-10:00
PM SO YOU
THINK YOU CAN DANCE
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday, May 19:
8:00-9:00 PM
THE GOOD GUYS (Series Preview)
9:00-10:00
PM AMERICAN
IDOL
Wednesdays, June 2 and 9:
8:00-10:00 PM
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE
Wednesdays, beginning June 16:
8:00-9:00 PM
GLEE (Time Period Premiere) (Encores)
9:00-10:00
PM SO YOU
THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Time Period Premiere)
THURSDAY
Thursdays, beginning May 27:
8:00-10:00 PM
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere)
Thursdays, beginning June 10:
8:00-10:00
PM HELL'S
KITCHEN (Season Premiere)
FRIDAY
Friday, May 28:
8:00-10:00
PM PAST LIFE
(Two-Hour Summer Premiere)
Fridays, June 4 and 11:
8:00-9:00 PM
PAST LIFE (Time Period Premiere)
9:00-10:00
PM HOUSE (Time
Period Premiere) (Encores)
Fridays, beginning June 18:
8:00-9:00 PM
BONES (Time Period Premiere) (Encores)
9:00-10:00
PM HOUSE (Encores)
SATURDAY
Saturdays (no change to lineup):
8:00-8:30 PM
COPS
8:30-9:00 PM
COPS
9:00-10:00
PM AMERICA'S MOST
WANTED
11:00 PM-Midnight THE WANDA
SYKES SHOW
Midnight-12:30 AM ANIMATION
DOMINATION (Encores)
SUNDAY
Sundays, beginning June 6:
7:00-9:30
PM
ANIMATION DOMINATION
9:30-10:00 PM
SONS OF TUCSON
