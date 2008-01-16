Fox Sets Shepard Smith Super Bowl Special

Fox News Channel host Shepard Smith will headline three-hour election special Fox Super Sunday, kicking off on the Fox broadcast network at 9 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 3.

The program starts with a one-hour edition of Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace before Smith takes over the last two hours to cover the news from Super Tuesday and the Super Bowl.

Smith will get assists from a number of political correspondents from the Fox-owned stations, including Dick Brennan of WNYW speaking with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani; WWOR’s Harry Martin interviewing Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.); WFLD’s Jack Conaty with Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.); and KDFW’s Scott Sayres with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Bill Hemmer and Megyn Kelly will pitch in with the political reporting and Alexis Glick with the business aspects of the Super Bowl.