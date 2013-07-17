Fox Sets Mariano Rivera Doc

Fox announced during its coverage of the 2013 MLB All-Star Game that it will air a documentary on New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, who will retire after the season.

The documentary, part of Fox's Being franchise, will air on its upcoming cable sports network Fox Sports 1. Being: Mariano Rivera will take a behind-the-scenes look into Rivera's final season and will air sometime shortly after the Yankees' season is over.

"There is incredible opportunity here to chronicle the real human story behind the final stretch of the most dominant pitcher in modern baseball history," said Michael Bloom, Fox Sports' senior VP of original programming. "Mariano has opened the doors completely to our cameras. We're going to be able to see and feel, in his voice and through his eyes, what it's like to be a legendary Yankee and wrap up a Hall-of-Fame career and take off the pinstripes for the last time. We'll also be there as he wakes up the next morning and starts the next chapter of his life."

Rivera is widely regarded as the best closer in baseball history and is

five years away from being enshrined in the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame.

Being: Mariano Rivera joins two other Being docs: one on Mike Tyson and one on the NYPD-NYFD football game. Being: Liverpool kicked off the franchise, airing as a series mostly on Fox Soccer.

The doc will be coproduced by Relativity Television, Relativity Sports and Major League Baseball Productions.