Fox Sets 'I Wanna Marry 'Harry'' Premiere Date

Fox announced premieres for several new and returning series Wednesday, including I Wanna Marry "Harry," a reality show in which American women compete for the affection of a man they believe to be England’s Prince Harry, but who is actually a non-royal look-alike.

Harry will premiere Tuesday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

Season six of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant renovation show Kitchen Nightmares will premiere Friday, April 11 at 9 p.m. Ramsay’s cooking competition MasterChef will return for its fifth season Monday, May 19 at 8 p.m. His hotel renovation series Hotel Hell will debut its second season Monday, July 22 at 9 p.m.

Riot, a celebrity game show from Shine America and executive producer Steve Carell, will make its series premiere Tuesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. The series was developed under the title Slide Show.

Gang Related will premiere Thursday, May 20, at 9 p.m. The scripted drama had been previously scheduled to bow May 22.

Reality competition So You Think You Can Dance will premiere with a two-hour episode Wednesday, May 28, at 8 p.m. The Mindy Project's previously announced return from hiatus Tuesday, April 1 will feature back-to-back episodes. Fox will again air back-to-back episodes of Mindy April 8.