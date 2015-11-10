Fox Sets Final ‘Idol’ Season Premiere Date; Moves ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Fox's mid-season schedule kicks off new series Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and Bordertown debuting Jan. 3, while drama Second Chance starts Jan. 13 and Lucifer premieres Jan. 25. Among the returnees are comedy New Girl Jan. 5, variety stalwart American Idol Jan. 6, and reality competition Hell’s Kitchen Jan. 15.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine moves to Tuesdays, sandwiched at 9 p.m. between Grandfathered and The Grinder, starting Jan. 5.

Cooper Barrett’s is a live-action ensemble comedy leading out of The Simpsons that shows “the charming misadventures,” says Fox, of Mr. Barrett and his mates as they struggle through various disasters. Following Family Guy, Bordertown is an animated satire that looks at the cultural shifts taking place in America. Hank Azaria and Missi Pyle are among the cast members.

Drama Second Chance, formerly known as Lookinglass, features a disgraced sheriff who is brought back to life and given a chance to do good. Drama Lucifer is based on the characters from DC Entertainment’s Vertigo imprint, including Lucifer Morningstar.

As was previously announced, Superhuman, a two-hour special testing the extraordinary skills of 12 contestants, airs Jan. 4. The X-Files reboot starts Jan. 24 and Grease: Live steps onto the stage Jan. 31.

Further along on the calendar, drama Sleepy Hollow moves to Fridays Feb. 5, Gotham: Rise of the Villains runs Feb. 29, Rosewood makes its mid-season premiere March 2, and Empire’s spring debut goes down March 30.