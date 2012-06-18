Fox Sets Fall Premieres; 'X Factor' to Return Sept. 12
Fox will kick off its fall season with the two-night
premiere of The X Factor on Sept. 12
and 13, the network announced Monday, when new judges Britney Spears and Demi
Lovato will join Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid.
Following The X Factor, Glee
returns for its fourth season on a new night on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 9 p.m. Bones debuts its eighth season the
following Monday, Sept. 17, followed by the premiere of new drama The Mob Doctor.
Fox will use New Girl's
sophomore return to launch both of its new comedies, airing new episodes of the
Zooey Deschanel comedy at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25, to lead into Ben and Kate at 8:30 p.m. and The Mindy Project at 9:30 p.m. Raising Hope will return to the lineup
the following week on Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.
Fringe's fifth and
final season will debut Friday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. out of a new episode of Kitchen Nightmares, with Touch returning for its sophomore season
on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.
Fox's animated comedies return starting Sunday, Sept. 30, with
the premieres of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy and American Dad.
The Cleveland Show premieres at 7:30
p.m. the following Sunday, Oct. 7.
Fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below
in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):
Wednesday, Sept. 12
8:00-10:00
PM
THE X FACTOR (Season Premiere, Part One)
Thursday, Sept. 13
8:00-9:00
PM
THE X FACTOR (Season Premiere, Part Two)
9:00-10:00
PM
GLEE (Season Premiere)
Monday, Sept. 17
8:00-9:00
PM
BONES (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
THE MOB DOCTOR(Series Premiere)
Tuesday, Sept. 25
8:00-8:30 PM
NEW GIRL (Special All-New Episode)
8:30-9:00
PM
BEN AND KATE(Series Premiere)
9:00-9:30
PM
NEW GIRL (Season Premiere)
9:30-10:00
PM
THE MINDY PROJECT(Series Premiere)
Friday, Sept. 28
8:00-9:00 PM
KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (All-New Episode)
9:00-10:00 PM
FRINGE (Season Premiere)
Sunday, Sept. 30
8:00-8:30 PM
THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)
8:30-9:00 PM
BOB'S BURGERS (Season Premiere)
9:00-9:30 PM
FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)
9:30-10:00 PM
AMERICAN
DAD (Season Premiere)
Tuesday, Oct. 2
8:00-8:30 PM
RAISING HOPE (Season Premiere)
8:30-9:00 PM
BEN AND KATE
9:00-9:30 PM
NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00
PM
THE MINDY PROJECT
Sunday, Oct. 7
7:30-8:00 PM
THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Season Premiere)
8:00-8:30 PM
THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM
BOB'S BURGERS
9:00-9:30 PM
FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM
AMERICAN DAD
Friday, Oct. 26
8:00-9:00 PM
TOUCH (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
FRINGE
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.