Fox Sets Fall Premieres; 'X Factor' to Return Sept. 12

Fox will kick off its fall season with the two-night

premiere of The X Factor on Sept. 12

and 13, the network announced Monday, when new judges Britney Spears and Demi

Lovato will join Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid.

Following The X Factor, Glee

returns for its fourth season on a new night on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 9 p.m. Bones debuts its eighth season the

following Monday, Sept. 17, followed by the premiere of new drama The Mob Doctor.

Fox will use New Girl's

sophomore return to launch both of its new comedies, airing new episodes of the

Zooey Deschanel comedy at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25, to lead into Ben and Kate at 8:30 p.m. and The Mindy Project at 9:30 p.m. Raising Hope will return to the lineup

the following week on Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.

Fringe's fifth and

final season will debut Friday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. out of a new episode of Kitchen Nightmares, with Touch returning for its sophomore season

on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.

Fox's animated comedies return starting Sunday, Sept. 30, with

the premieres of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy and American Dad.

The Cleveland Show premieres at 7:30

p.m. the following Sunday, Oct. 7.

Fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below

in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):

Wednesday, Sept. 12

8:00-10:00

PM

THE X FACTOR (Season Premiere, Part One)

Thursday, Sept. 13

8:00-9:00

PM

THE X FACTOR (Season Premiere, Part Two)

9:00-10:00

PM

GLEE (Season Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 17

8:00-9:00

PM

BONES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM



THE MOB DOCTOR(Series Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 PM



NEW GIRL (Special All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00

PM

BEN AND KATE(Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30

PM

NEW GIRL (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00

PM

THE MINDY PROJECT(Series Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 28

8:00-9:00 PM



KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (All-New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM

FRINGE (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 30

8:00-8:30 PM



THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM



BOB'S BURGERS (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM



FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM



AMERICAN

DAD (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 2

8:00-8:30 PM



RAISING HOPE (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM



BEN AND KATE

9:00-9:30 PM



NEW GIRL

9:30-10:00

PM

THE MINDY PROJECT

Sunday, Oct. 7

7:30-8:00 PM



THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Season Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM



THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM



BOB'S BURGERS

9:00-9:30 PM



FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM



AMERICAN DAD

Friday, Oct. 26

8:00-9:00 PM



TOUCH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM



FRINGE