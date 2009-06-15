Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates

VIDEO: Click here to watch trailers for Fox's new shows

Fox’s highly-promoted musical comedy Glee will take its second bow Wednesday, Sept. 16—the pilot episode aired in May—as the cornerstone of the network’s fall premiere schedule. The hour-long premiere of Glee starts at 9 p.m. with the season premiere of So You Think You Can Dance as its lead in.



The series premiere of The Wanda Sykes Show (working title) is scheduled to debut Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 p.m.



Drama series’ Bones and Fringe premiere Sept. 17 at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively. New series Brothers (8-8:30 p.m.), ‘Til Death (8:30-9 p.m.), and Dollhouse (9-10 p.m.) all have season premieres Sept. 18.



A two hour season premiere of House begins Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. The 20th season premiere of The Simpsons leads a night of comedy premieres on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. Simpsons will be followed by the series premiere of The Cleveland Show, and season premieres of Family Guy and American Dad.



Lie To Me premieres Monday Sept. 28 at 9 p.m., with a new episode of House as its lead in.



New seasons of veterans Cops and America’s Most Wanted debut Sept. 12 at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively.