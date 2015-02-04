Fox Sets Emmys Date for Sept. 20

Fox will broadcast the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards live Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. ET, the network announced Wednesday with the Television Academy. The ceremony will again take place at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.

The Primetime Emmys return to Sunday night and September after being moved to Aug. 25, a Monday, in 2014 to accommodate broadcaster NBC’s Sunday Night Football commitment and avoid conflict with MTV's Video Music Awards.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place Sept. 12 and will be broadcast on Fox-owned FXX at a later date.

The 2014 Primetime Emmy broadcast drew a 4.2 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 and 15.6 million total viewers—down 14% in the demo and 12% in total viewers from the previous year.