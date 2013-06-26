Fox Sets Early Fall Premieres

Fox is opting to schedule the bulk of its new and returning

series outside of the traditional fall premiere week, according to the premiere

dates it announced Wednesday.

As it did last year, The X Factor will return early

on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and Thursday, Sept. 12, giving it two weeks on the air

before NBC's The Voice has its season premiere.

New drama Sleepy Hollow will debut the following week

on Monday, Sept. 16 following the season premiere of Bones. New comedies

Dads and Brooklyn Nine-Nine join Fox's Tuesday comedy lineup the

next night on Sept. 17, while Glee returns for its fifth season on

Thursday, Sept. 19.

New cooking show MasterChef Junior will bow during

the traditional premiere week on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. And the network's

animated block of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy and American

Dad will all have their season premieres on Sunday, Sept. 29.

As announced at Fox's upfront, freshman drama Almost Human will be held back until

Monday, Nov. 4 when it will replace Bones on the schedule at 8

p.m. Bones moves to Fridays at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to lead into the season

premiere of Raising Hope and new comedy Enlisted at 9:30 p.m.

The full schedule of premiere dates is below:

Wednesday, Sept. 11

8-9 p.m. The

X Factor (Season Premiere, Part One)

9-10 p.m. MasterChef (Season

Finale)

Thursday, Sept. 12

8-10 p.m. The X Factor (Season

Premiere, Part Two)

Monday, Sept. 16

8-9 p.m. Bones

(Season Premiere)

9-10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 17

8-8:30 p.m. Dads (Series Premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Series Premiere)

9-9:30 p.m. New Girl (Season Premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. The Mindy Project

(Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 18

8-10 p.m. The X Factor

(All-New)

Thursday, Sept. 19

8-9 p.m. The

X Factor (All-New)

9-10 p.m. Glee (Season

Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 27

8-9 p.m. Masterchef

Junior (Series Premiere)

9-10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

(Encore)

Sunday, Sept. 29

8-8:30 p.m. The Simpsons (Season

Premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Bob's Burgers

(Season Premiere)

9-9:30 p.m. Family Guy (Season

Premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. American Dad (Season

Premiere)

Monday, Nov. 4

8-9 p.m. Almost

Human (Series Premiere)

9-10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (All-New)

Friday, Nov. 8

8-9 p.m. Bones (Time Period Premiere)

9-9:30 p.m. Raising Hope (Season

Premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. Enlisted (Series Premiere)