Fox Sets Early Fall Premieres
Fox is opting to schedule the bulk of its new and returning
series outside of the traditional fall premiere week, according to the premiere
dates it announced Wednesday.
As it did last year, The X Factor will return early
on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and Thursday, Sept. 12, giving it two weeks on the air
before NBC's The Voice has its season premiere.
New drama Sleepy Hollow will debut the following week
on Monday, Sept. 16 following the season premiere of Bones. New comedies
Dads and Brooklyn Nine-Nine join Fox's Tuesday comedy lineup the
next night on Sept. 17, while Glee returns for its fifth season on
Thursday, Sept. 19.
New cooking show MasterChef Junior will bow during
the traditional premiere week on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. And the network's
animated block of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy and American
Dad will all have their season premieres on Sunday, Sept. 29.
As announced at Fox's upfront, freshman drama Almost Human will be held back until
Monday, Nov. 4 when it will replace Bones on the schedule at 8
p.m. Bones moves to Fridays at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to lead into the season
premiere of Raising Hope and new comedy Enlisted at 9:30 p.m.
The full schedule of premiere dates is below:
Wednesday, Sept. 11
8-9 p.m. The
X Factor (Season Premiere, Part One)
9-10 p.m. MasterChef (Season
Finale)
Thursday, Sept. 12
8-10 p.m. The X Factor (Season
Premiere, Part Two)
Monday, Sept. 16
8-9 p.m. Bones
(Season Premiere)
9-10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (Series Premiere)
Tuesday, Sept. 17
8-8:30 p.m. Dads (Series Premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Series Premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. New Girl (Season Premiere)
9:30-10 p.m. The Mindy Project
(Season Premiere)
Wednesday, Sept. 18
8-10 p.m. The X Factor
(All-New)
Thursday, Sept. 19
8-9 p.m. The
X Factor (All-New)
9-10 p.m. Glee (Season
Premiere)
Friday, Sept. 27
8-9 p.m. Masterchef
Junior (Series Premiere)
9-10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
(Encore)
Sunday, Sept. 29
8-8:30 p.m. The Simpsons (Season
Premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. Bob's Burgers
(Season Premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. Family Guy (Season
Premiere)
9:30-10 p.m. American Dad (Season
Premiere)
Monday, Nov. 4
8-9 p.m. Almost
Human (Series Premiere)
9-10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (All-New)
Friday, Nov. 8
8-9 p.m. Bones (Time Period Premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. Raising Hope (Season
Premiere)
9:30-10 p.m. Enlisted (Series Premiere)
