Fox Sets Date for ‘Bones: The Final Chapter’

Fox says the last dozen episodes of the long-running series Bones will air starting Jan 3.

The series, starring Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, has been on the air for 12 years. Fox says the last season will feature the return of fan-favorite guest stars and at least one of the main characters’ old flames.

Bones has never done big ratings but was enough of a fan favorite to avoid being canceled.

“From the very first season, Bones was called ‘The Little Engine That Could.’ So we could not be prouder of ending up as Fox's longest-running scripted drama,” said creator and executive producer Hart Hanson. “And we got there because of an insanely loyal, loud, lovely, lively audience.”

“A show this beloved by fans worldwide deserves a proper send-off, and that is just what we intend to do,” said David Madden, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Co. “These final 12 episodes will wrap up storylines and bid farewell to characters who have become part of the fabric of popular culture.”

Bones is from Far Field Productions and Josephson Entertainment in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Hart Hanson. Hanson, Barry Josephson, Stephen Nathan, Randy Zisk, Jonathan Collier and Michael Peterson are executive producers.