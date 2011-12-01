Fox Sets 2012 Midseason Schedule

Fox announced its midseason schedule Thursday, with launches planned for new dramas Touch and The Finder out of the 11th season of American Idol.



American Idol will have a two-night premiere on Jan. 18 and 19, with a special episode airing after the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 22.



The new drama from J.J. Abrams, Alcatraz, will debut Monday, Jan. 16 with a two-hour series premiere before shifting to 9 p.m. the following week to air out of House.



Touch, starring Kiefer Sutherland will preview Wednesday, Jan. 25 after Idol before making its series premiere on Monday, Mar. 19 after Alcatraz finishes its run.



The Bones spinoff The Finder will premiere out of the former program on Jan. 12, then running out of Idol starting the following week. Bones will return to the schedule in the spring, as will new Wednesday comedy I Hate My Teenage Daughter.



Comedy Breaking In, which Fox revived after it was canceled last spring, will join Fox's Tuesday comedy block on Mar. 6, airing out of repeat episodes of New Girl. Glee will return with new episodes in the spring after its winter finale in February.



New animated comedy Napoleon Dynamite joins the Animation Domination Sunday block on Jan. 5 at 8:30 p.m., the spot that Allen Gregory occupied this fall. Sophomore Bob's Burgers will return on Mar. 11 in the same time period.



Fox ordered seven episodes of Allen Gregory so it will not air in the spring, with no word yet on whether it will return next season.



Episodes of Mobbed will fill Wednesdays on the nights that Idol doesn't air.