Fox Set to Stream In-Market NBA Games

When the NBA season tips off later this month, subscribers to Fox regional sports networks will be able to stream live in-market pro hoops games.

Now in the second year of a three-year pact with the NBA, which controls local-streaming rights, the programmer said that its RSNs will stream the 17 NBA clubs on their respective rosters through the Fox Sports Go platform. Most of the RSNs will begin executing their TVE plays when the season tips off later this month.

That roster includes the YES Network, the cable home to Brooklyn Nets contests, which plans to get in the local-streaming action sometime during the 2014-15 campaign.

