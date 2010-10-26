Fox Sends 'Cease and Desist' Letter to Cablevision

Fox Networks kicked its retransmission consent battle with Cablevision Systems up a notch Tuesday, firing off a cease and desist letter to the MSO claiming that it is encouraging theft of copyrighted content.

The source of Fox's ire is a New York Daily News report that some of the cable company's customer service reps are directing customers who call in to complain about missing sports on Fox to websites that offer the programming illegally.

The Daily News article did not identify just what sites the CSRs were allegedly directing customers to, but in a letter to Cablevision CEO James Dolan, Fox's lawyers said they may take legal action in the practice does not stop immediately.

