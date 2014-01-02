Fox Scores Most-Watched NFL Season

Fox scored its most-watched NFL season in its 20 years of broadcasting the sport, averaging 21.2 million viewers for its Sunday afternoon games.

The 21.2 million topped the previous record in 2010 (20.1 million) by 5% and last year's 19.7 million by 8%; it also tied 1995's season as the highest-rated with a 12.5 HH rating.

Fox's four most-watched seasons have all come in the last four years. Fox's 4:25 p.m. "America's Game of the Week" slate also set its own records with total viewers (27.2 million) and HH rating (15.9), eclipsing the old record set in 2009.

CBS also saw its best regular-season ratings in 19 years with an 11.2 HH rating, up 4% from last year. The network's Sunday afternoon coverage also rose 6% among total viewers to 18.7 million, the second-most in the past 26 years.

Earlier this week, NBC announced that it averaged 21.7 million viewers for its Sunday Night Football slate, a slight increase over last year's 21.4 million and ranked as the top primetime program this fall.