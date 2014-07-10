Fox Scatters Fall Premieres

Fox will kick off its fall premieres by giving reality series Utopia its own version of Premiere Week, with a three-night premiere beginning Sunday, Sept. 7, which will air out of the network’s Week 1 doubleheader of NFL coverage.

The network announced its fall premiere dates on Thursday, placing many before the traditional start of the TV season and holding others until October.

Drama Red Band Society will debut Sept. 17, leading out of reality vet Hell’s Kitchen, which premieres the week earlier. That following Monday on Sept. 22, Batman-prequel Gotham makes its debut followed by the sophomore bow of Sleepy Hollow.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will move to its new home between animated ‘toons The Simpsons and Family Guy on Sept. 28. That same night will be the one-hour crossover episode between The Simpsons and Family Guy, which will serve as Family Guy’s season premiere. Mulaney makes its debut the following week at 9:30 p.m., along with Bob’s Burgers.

The 10-part event series Gracepoint gets started Oct. 2, leading out of Bones, which debuts a week earlier. Finally, MasterChef Junior returns for its second season on Friday, Nov. 7.

Fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):

Sunday, Sept. 7

8:00-10:00 PM UTOPIA (Series Premiere, Part One)

Tuesday, Sept. 9

8:00-9:00 PM UTOPIA (Series Premiere, Part Two / Time Period Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 10

8:00-10:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN (Season 13 Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 12

8:00-9:00 PM UTOPIA (Series Premiere, Part Three / Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 16

8:00-9:00 PM UTOPIA (All-New)

9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 17

8:00-9:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN (All-New / Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM RED BAND SOCIETY (Series Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 22

8:00-9:00 PM GOTHAM (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SLEEPY HOLLOW (Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM BONES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SLEEPY HOLLOW (Encore of Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 28

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (One-Hour “The Simpsons Guy” Season Premiere Crossover Event)

Thursday, Oct. 2

8:00-9:00 PM BONES (All-New)

9:00-10:00 PM GRACEPOINT (10-Part Mystery Event Series Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 5

7:00-7:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Encore)

7:30-8:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (All-New)

8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (All-New)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (All-New)

9:30-10:00 PM MULANEY (Series Premiere)

Friday, Nov. 7

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (Season Premiere)