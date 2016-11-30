Fox’s ‘Star’ Promo Racks Up a Quarter Billion TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Nov. 27).

After three weeks at the top of our chart, the National Geographic mini-series Mars drops to No. 2, deposed by Fox’s Star, the musical drama starring Queen Latifah that’s set to premiere Dec. 14. Promos for Star racked up just over a quarter billion TV ad impressions in the seven days measured.

People of Earth (TBS) and Sister Wives (TLC) make return appearances in our top 5 and are joined by new entrant Incorporated, Syfy’s buzzy dystopian drama. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are among its executive producers.

Who’s Spending What Where: November 28, 2016

1) Star, Fox

Impressions: 253,835,276

Imp. Types: National 74%, Local 23%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 88.51%

In-network Value: $6,397,177

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $753,218

2) Mars, National Geographic Channel

Impressions: 248,880,260

Imp. Types: National 73%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 11%

Avg. View Rate: 88.95%

In-network Value: $1,253,453

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $222,670

3) Sister Wives, TLC Channel

Impressions: 219,945,188

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 73.94%

In-network Value: $851,608

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $396,919

4) Incorporated, Syfy

Impressions: 159,190,315

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 7%

Avg. View Rate: 90.45%

In-network Value: $1,328,601

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $168,476

5) People of Earth, TBS

Impressions: 125,484,814

Imp. Types: National 70%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 15%

Avg. View Rate: 96.36%

In-network Value: $956,599

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).