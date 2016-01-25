Fox’s ‘Second Chance’ Moved to Friday

Second Chance, a ratings-challenged new drama from Fox, has been moved from Wednesday to Friday, with Hell’s Kitchen sliding into the post-American Idol spot Wednesdays. The move starts Jan. 27.

Fox termed it a simple scheduling move, giving Second Chance a boost leading out of the MasterChef Jr. finale, and “compatibility pairing” the series with Sleepy Hollow, which returns Feb. 5.

On Jan. 20, Second Chance did a 1.0 in adults 18-49 overnights for Fox, off 17% from its debut a week before.

Second Chance, about a morally corrupt police officer given a second chance in life to do good, has gone through a number of name changes, from Frankenstein to The Frankenstein Code to Lookinglass, before Fox settled on Second Chance. Rand Ravich, Howard Gordon and Michael Cuesta are among the producers.