Fox’s ‘Second Chance’ Moved to Friday
Second Chance, a ratings-challenged new drama from Fox, has been moved from Wednesday to Friday, with Hell’s Kitchen sliding into the post-American Idol spot Wednesdays. The move starts Jan. 27.
Fox termed it a simple scheduling move, giving Second Chance a boost leading out of the MasterChef Jr. finale, and “compatibility pairing” the series with Sleepy Hollow, which returns Feb. 5.
On Jan. 20, Second Chance did a 1.0 in adults 18-49 overnights for Fox, off 17% from its debut a week before.
Second Chance, about a morally corrupt police officer given a second chance in life to do good, has gone through a number of name changes, from Frankenstein to The Frankenstein Code to Lookinglass, before Fox settled on Second Chance. Rand Ravich, Howard Gordon and Michael Cuesta are among the producers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.