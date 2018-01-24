Fox’s ‘The Resident’ Just Got TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Jan. 21).

Fox grabs the top spot on our chart with promos for its new medical drama The Resident, which racked up 529.7 million TV ad impression over 7 days — topping the half-billion mark, a first for this ranking.

The Resident moved up from fourth place to displace our previous No. 1 — the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics — which shifts to No. 3. Meanwhile, last week’s No. 3, TNT’s The Alienist, moves up a spot to second place. The Alienist also scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (118) in our ranking, getting 18% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Two new entrants close out our ranking: American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX) and the 2018 Grammys (CBS).

1) The Resident, FOX

Impressions: 529,672,605

AttentionScore: 89.31

AttentionIndex: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $5,771,782

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,235,373

2) The Alienist, TNT

Impressions: 431,508,273

AttentionScore: 93.72

AttentionIndex: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,047,601

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,347,085

3) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 340,141,792

AttentionScore: 90.18

AttentionIndex: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,989,671

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,173,596

4) American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, FX Network

Impressions: 259,462,668

AttentionScore: 93.64

AttentionIndex: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,475,770

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $212,115

5) 2018 Grammys, CBS

Impressions: 243,281,796

AttentionScore: 86.08

AttentionIndex: 55 (45% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $$2,876,244

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

AttentionIndex - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).