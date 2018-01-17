The Winter Olympics Just Got TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Jan. 14).

NBC grabs the top spot on our chart with its promos for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which racked up just over 479.7 million TV ad impressions — the closest that promos for any programming have come to hitting the half-billion mark (over 7 days) in the history of this chart.

Meanwhile, Investigation Discovery’s Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery makes an impressive debut in second place with nearly 404 million TV ad impressions. Notably, promos for Jodi Arias scored the highest iSpot Attention Index (143) in our ranking, getting 43% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Our No. 4 finisher last time, TNT’s The Alienist, moves up a spot to No. 3, while Fox’s 9-1-1, previously No. 2, slips to No. 5. And Fox lands another slot in our ranking with new medical drama The Resident in fourth place.



1) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 479,772,622

AttentionScore: 87.89

AttentionIndex: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $8,671,761

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,175,763

2) Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 403,792,560

AttentionScore: 95.43

AttentionIndex: 143 (43% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $825,304

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $820,536

3) The Alienist, TNT

Impressions: 313,826,353

AttentionScore: 93.74

AttentionIndex: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,311,835

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,053,559

4) The Resident, FOX

Impressions: 309,327,197

AttentionScore: 92.97

AttentionIndex: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,627,254

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $899,683

5) 9-1-1, FOX

Impressions: 262,296,903

AttentionScore: 90.95

AttentionIndex: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $3,347,350

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $193,705

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).