The 2018 College Football National Championship Got TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Jan. 7).



For the fourth week in a row, Fox dominates our ranking, grabbing three out of five of the slots (down from four out of five last time). But it’s ESPN that grabs the top spot on our chart with its promos for the 2018 College Football National Championship, which racked up just under 378 million TV ad impressions over 7 days.

Fox’s new procedural drama about first responders, 9-1-1, holds steady at second place, while The Four: Battle for Stardom, Fox’s new singing competition, maintains its No. 3 slot.

Our No. 1 finisher last time, The Alienist, a TNT period drama mystery series that premieres on Jan. 22, slips to No. 4. Notably, promos for The Alienist scored the highest iSpot Attention Index (120) in our ranking, getting 20% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Closing out our chart at No. 5 for the second week in a row: the 11th season of Fox’s The X Files.

1) 2018 College Football National Championship, ESPN

Impressions: 377,767,722

AttentionScore: 88.55

AttentionIndex: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-networkValue: $5,008,371

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $51,272

2) 9-1-1, FOX

Impressions: 340,248,695

AttentionScore: 89.97

AttentionIndex: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,518,817

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $769,082

3) The Four: Battle for Stardom, FOX

Impressions: 338,743,106

AttentionScore: 85.73

AttentionIndex: 58 (42% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,761,960

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,099,172

4) The Alienist, TNT

Impressions: 311,363,320

AttentionScore: 93.33

AttentionIndex: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $5,137,873

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,613,566

5) The X Files, FOX

Impressions: 274,583,204

AttentionScore: 91.19

AttentionIndex: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 78%, Local 19%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,119,625

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $696,115

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

AttentionIndex - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).