TNT’s ‘The Alienist’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Dec. 31).



For the third week in a row, Fox dominates our ranking, grabbing four out of five of the slots (up from three out of five spots last time). The one exception: The Alienist, our No. 1 finisher, which racked up 345.8 million TV ad impressions over seven days. The TNT original, a period drama mystery series that premieres on Jan. 22, is based on the Caleb Carr novel of the same name. Notably, promos for The Alienist scored the highest iSpot Attention Index (122) in our ranking, getting 22% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).



Fox’s new procedural drama about first responders, 9-1-1, slips from first place last time to second place this time. The Four: Battle for Stardom, Fox’s upcoming singing competition, also slips, from No. 2 last time to No. 3 this time, in the process bumping the new Fox sitcom LA to Vegas from No. 3 to No. 4.



Closing out our chart at No. 5 is a new entrant: The 11th season of Fox’s The X Files.



Remarkably, for the first time ever, every promo in our top 5 got more than a quarter billion TV ad impressions.

1) The Alienist, TNT

Impressions: 345,806,656

AttentionScore: 93.73

AttentionIndex: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp.Types: National 91%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-networkValue: $6,281,267

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $174,604

2) 9-1-1, FOX

Impressions: 342,736,699

AttentionScore: 89.22

AttentionIndex: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp.Types: National 82%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,758,695

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,007,033

3) The Four: Battle for Stardom, FOX

Impressions: 330,603,996

AttentionScore: 85.88

AttentionIndex: 57 (43% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp.Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,798,900

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,038,907

4) L.A. to Vegas, FOX

Impressions: 312,290,889

AttentionScore: 85.37

AttentionIndex: 55 (45% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp.Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,222,559

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,056,614

5) The X Files, FOX

Impressions: 304,165,246

AttentionScore: 92.06

AttentionIndex: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp.Types: National 83%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,712,643

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $775,053

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).