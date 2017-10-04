Fox’s ‘The Gifted’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 1).

On the strength of 395.3 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Oct. 2 premiere, Fox’s The Gifted, another spin-off from Marvel’s X-Men franchise, takes our No. 1 spot. Notably, The Gifted promos have the highest iSpot Attention Index (99) this week, meaning they had fewer interruptions than other promos in our ranking (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

As we’ve noted before in this space, promo impression totals for a show rarely exceed 250 million in a given seven-day period. Remarkably, The Gifted and the next three shows in our top 5 all surpassed the quarter-billion mark.

Last week’s No. 1, ABC’s The Good Doctor, slips to second place, while The Mayor, a new sitcom about a rapper-turned-politician, also from ABC, debuts at No. 3. Meanwhile, NBC shows that made our ranking last week, including The Voice, slip out of the top 5, making room for another entrant from Fox—Ghosted at No. 4—and SEAL Team from CBS at No. 5.





1) The Gifted, FOX

Impressions: 395,253,937

Attention Score: 91.03

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $5,065,528

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,418,657

2) The Good Doctor, ABC

Impressions: 285,591,557

Attention Score: 81.46

Attention Index: 48 (52% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,033,008

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,184,765

3) The Mayor, ABC

Impressions: 270,573,510

Attention Score: 86.10

Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $4,150,550

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,069,553

4) Ghosted, FOX

Impressions: 260,387,439

Attention Score: 86.71

Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,302,045

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,631,620

5) Seal Team, CBS

Impressions: 241,058,941

Attention Score: 88.34

Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $7,524,145

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $437,292

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).