Fox’s ‘24: Legacy’ Promo Racks Up 119 Million TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Jan. 29).

On the strength of 119.4 million TV ad impressions, Fox’s 24 spin-off 24: Legacy holds onto first place for the second week in a row in the run-up to its big premiere (as the lead-out program of the Super Bowl).

Meanwhile, newcomers to our chart help shake up the ranking, including The Magicians (Syfy) and HGTV's promotion for its latest Dream Home Giveaway, which integrates into programming across the network. Another novelty in our top 5: ABC's TGIT (Thank God It’s Thursday) ad, which promotes three shows — Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder — in 30 seconds.

Super Bowl Ad Preview: Verizon Tops Wireless Brands for NFL Ad Spend

1) 24: Legacy, Fox

Impressions: 119,353,313

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 87.82%

In-network Value: $3,066,348

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,264,983

2) The Magicians, Syfy

Impressions: 116,074,395

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 85.70%

In-network Value: $1,991,541

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $679,294

3) APB, Fox

Impressions: 104,453,450

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 80.88%

In-network Value: $2,071,089

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $962,875

4) Grey's Anatomy | Scandal | How to Get Away With Murder, ABC

Impressions: 99,604,209

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 90.63%

In-network Value: $1,337,200

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $685,019

5) 2017 HGTV Dream Home, HGTV

Impressions: 98,440,144

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 91.30%

In-network Value: $995,055

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).