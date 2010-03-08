Fox Returns To The 'Fringe'

Fox has renewed the JJ Abrams drama Fringe for a third season, the network announced Monday (March 8).

The show moved to Thursdays at 9 p.m. this season, after Bones, where it improved the network's performance 11% among the 18-49 demographic and 33% in total viewers.

The second season of the show resumes April 1 with eight new episodes.

"Fringe tapped into a deep creative mine this year that built momentum throughout the season and helped give us our first real foothold on TV's most competitive night," Fox Entertainment president Kevin Reilly said in a statement. "The entire Fringe team - from the producers and writers to the cast and crew - has taken smart storytelling and top production quality to a whole new level. The rest of this season is mind-blowing, and we can't wait to get started on the third installment of this amazing journey."