Fox Restructures Current Programming Team

Following the departure of executive VP Marcy Ross earlierthis month, Fox is restructuring its current programming team under two

executives.

James Oh and Shana C. Waterman, who had been given interim

control of current series after Ross' exit, have been named senior VP of

current programming and senior VP of event series and multiplatform

programming, respectively. Beginning immediately, Oh will oversee production

and creative coverage for all of Fox's new and returning scripted series.

Waterman will oversee a newly created department managing

the network's limited run and digital programming initiatives. She will

commission long-form event series, likeBlood Brothers and M. Night Shyamalan's Wayward Pines

currently in development, working closely with FX Productions. Waterman will

also oversee Animation Domination High-Def, The Short-Com Comedy Hour and other

digital-to-broadcast projects.

Oh will report to Fox COO Joe Earley and manage the

network's entire current programming team while Waterman will report to Fox

entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly.

The network has also hired Kiliaen Van Rensselaer from News

Corp. to be senior VP of multiplatform programming, working with Earley and

Waterman to grow that business.

In addition, Fox has signed a multiyear programming,

marketing and distribution pact with YouTube drama channel WIGS with the goal

of growing the female-skewing viewer base and building content that can be

programmed on Fox or other networks. WIGS will fall under Waterman's purview

under the new executive structure.