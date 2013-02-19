Fox Restructures Current Programming Team
Following the departure of executive VP Marcy Ross earlierthis month, Fox is restructuring its current programming team under two
executives.
James Oh and Shana C. Waterman, who had been given interim
control of current series after Ross' exit, have been named senior VP of
current programming and senior VP of event series and multiplatform
programming, respectively. Beginning immediately, Oh will oversee production
and creative coverage for all of Fox's new and returning scripted series.
Waterman will oversee a newly created department managing
the network's limited run and digital programming initiatives. She will
commission long-form event series, likeBlood Brothers and M. Night Shyamalan's Wayward Pines
currently in development, working closely with FX Productions. Waterman will
also oversee Animation Domination High-Def, The Short-Com Comedy Hour and other
digital-to-broadcast projects.
Oh will report to Fox COO Joe Earley and manage the
network's entire current programming team while Waterman will report to Fox
entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly.
The network has also hired Kiliaen Van Rensselaer from News
Corp. to be senior VP of multiplatform programming, working with Earley and
Waterman to grow that business.
In addition, Fox has signed a multiyear programming,
marketing and distribution pact with YouTube drama channel WIGS with the goal
of growing the female-skewing viewer base and building content that can be
programmed on Fox or other networks. WIGS will fall under Waterman's purview
under the new executive structure.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.