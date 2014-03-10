Fox Reorganizes Programming Team

Fox Broadcasting announced Monday that it has reorganized its programing executive team, combining its development and current programming departments.

Suzanna Makkos (pictured left) has been named executive VP, overseeing all comedy development and series coverage. Her top lieutenants will be newly minted senior VP Levy Neustadter and VP Samata Narra.

On the drama side, Terence Carter has been promoted executive VP, overseeing all drama development and programming initiatives. Charlie Andrews was promoted to senior VP, with senior VP James Oh supporting him.

Makkos and Carter both add oversight of current programming to their purviews. Makkos had previously been senior VP, comedy development, while Carter had previously been senior VP, drama development.

Both executives will report to Fox Broadcasting COO Joe Earley, who already had the network's current department under his wing. The reorganization gives oversight of development, as well.

Event programming will continue to be overseen by senior VP Shana C. Waterman.

"To be a network of the future, we not only need to contemporize the way we do business, but also build the best teams to support that business. Combining our development and programming functions allows us to provide more cohesive support to shows—from inception to finale—and forge even deeper, more collaborative relationships with the creative community," said Earley. "Suzanna and Terence are both gifted executives who—in true FOX spirit—aren't afraid to take big creative swings. I'm thrilled to have them leading these incredible teams and driving our programming efforts to the next level."