Fox Reorganizes Event-Programming Department

Executives Shana C. Waterman and Jeni Mulein have departed Fox Broadcasting in a reorganization of the network’s event-series department. Entertainment president David Madden will take over direct responsibility for event series until a new structure for the department is finalized.

Waterman was named senior VP of event series in February, 2013. She was one of eight executives who reported directly to former Fox entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly before his departure in May. Current series Gracepoint and planned midseason series Wayward Pines were both developed under Waterman.

Mulein joined Fox in September, 2013, following a stint at Original Film.

Madden was named entertainment president of Fox Broadcasting in August after studio chiefs Dana Walden and Gary Newman gained oversight of the network. Waterman and Mulein’s departure represents the first shakeup among Fox’s programming executives since that transition.

Both executives will remain with the network until mid-November to assist with transition.

The network is moving forward with plans for a live broadcast of the musical Grease, another Waterman project, announced in April just weeks before Reilly’s departure.

News of the reorganization was first reported by Variety.