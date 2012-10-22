Fox Renews 'X Factor' for Third Season

Fox has picked up a third season of its reality competition

series The X Factor, the network said

Monday.

"This season, Simon and the producers of The X Factor took an already strong show

and made it absolutely fantastic. The format changes are working, the

contestants are unbelievably talented, and Britney and Demi -- alongside Simon

and L.A -- have brought an incredibly fun new chemistry to the judges' panel

that our fans really love," said Mike Darnell, president of alternative

entertainment at Fox.

Season to date, X

Factor is averaging a 3.9 rating with adults 18-49 and 10.6 million total

viewers. That's down from this point last season, when Factor was averaging a 4.1 rating and 13 million viewers, as the Fox series has been faced with increased competition from NBC's The Voice this fall.

On Nov. 1, X Factor will begin its live shows with newhosts Khloe Kardashian and Mario Lopez

with a special two-and-a-half-hour episode.