Fox Renews 'X Factor' for Season Two

Fox has renewed The X Factor for a second season, the network said Wednesday.

Though the reality competition series premiered short of its monstrous expectations, it's averaging 13 million viewers season-to-date, and improving Fox's Wednesday and Thursday nights by 78% and 38%, respectively.

Along with breakout comedy New Girl, X Factor has also helped Fox track to lead the adults 18-49 demographic for the fall season. The Simon Cowell-led series is averaging a 4.1 rating in the key demo for its Wednesday and Thursday episodes thus far.

This week, X Factor enters the live performance shows and voting rounds where fans can vote for the top 12 finalists.