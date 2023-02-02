Fox Renews ‘The Cleaning Lady’

Fox has ordered season three of drama The Cleaning Lady. Jeannine Renshaw has joined the show, about a surgeon who finds an entirely new line of work after landing in America, as an executive producer and will be showrunner with Miranda Kwok. Season three is lined up for 2023-2024.

“After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” said Thorn. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you don’t often see on television.”

Season two averaged 5.4 million total multiplatform viewers, Fox said.

Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto and Chelsea Frei are in the cast with Yung.

The show sees Yung’s Thony, who was a surgeon in the Philippines before coming to America so her son can receive treatment for a grave medical disorder, find work as a cleaning lady, and ends up working with a criminal enterprise.

“The Cleaning Lady is a gripping and masterful tale of a mother who will do anything for her child,” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group. “I am thrilled that we get to continue to explore Thony’s world in a third season. A big thank you to our partners at Fox for providing a platform for this show to thrive, to Miranda Kwok for developing such a powerful story, and to Melissa Carter for her leadership during the first two seasons. We are excited about Jeannine Renshaw joining the creative team, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what Miranda and Jeannine have in store for season three.”

Renshaw has worked on Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy and Charmed.

Based on an Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady “is a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit that asks us all if the ends justify the means,” according to Fox.

Miranda Kwok developed the series. Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez executive produce with Kwok and Renshaw. ■