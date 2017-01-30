Fox Renews ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ for Season 14

Fox has renewed So You Think You Can Dance for a 14th season, the show returning in the summer. So You Think You Can Dance comes from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions.

This season, dancers between the ages of 18-30 will showcase their talents in various dance styles. The Top 10 will be paired up with all-stars who will guide them throughout the competition.

“This season is about giving our loyal fan base what they’ve been asking for,” said executive producer Nigel Lythgoe. “We’ve decided to go back to basics by bringing the best of our past formats together for an exciting new summer featuring accomplished adult competitors partnered with fan-favorite All-Star dancers. And, of course, as in past seasons, there will be new surprises which are sure to wow our viewers.”



Those seeking So You Think You Can Dance glory must register through this platform. If selected, producers will contact the contestant for an audition in New York (March 4-6) or Los Angeles (March 17-19).

Besides Lythgoe, the series is executive produced by Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman and Jeff Thacker. In its 13 seasons to date, So You Think You Can Dance has received 55 Emmy Award nominations and won 14 times.