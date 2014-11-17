Fox Renews ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ for 12th Season

Fox is going dancing again next summer, as the network renewed Emmy-winning So You Think You Can Dance for a 12th season. The series from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions will return in the summer of 2015.

“So You Think You Can Dance is a rare jewel. It combines high art with mass entertainment in a seamless, sophisticated and hugely satisfying way,” said Simon Andreae, executive VP, alternative entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “We are immensely proud to be returning it to the schedule with a thrilling new twist that will bring it up to date and introduce a whole new set of rooting opportunities.”

In season 12, the dancers who have passed auditions will be split between stage dancers — those trained in contemporary, ballet, jazz or tap — and street dancers, those gifted in hip-hop, animation or breaking. The competition will go “live” when it is down to the Top 20, with a dancer from each genre eliminated each week until the season finale.

“Dancers from different genres have always been competitive with each other and we’ve found a great way to harness that to bring out the absolute best performances in the best dancers across the country,” said executive producer Nigel Lythgoe.

So You Think You Can Dance, which has won 13 Emmy Awards, was created by Lythgoe and Simon Fuller. Ricky Ubeda was named the winner during the live two-hour season 11 finale in September.