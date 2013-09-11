Fox Renews ‘So You Think You Can Dance'
Fox has ordered an 11th season of its reality
competition series So You Think You Can
Dance, a network spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
Executive producer and judge Nigel Lythgoe first announced
the news on SYTYCD's season finale
Tuesday night.
The finale drew a 1.3 rating, down 13% from last year's
ender, and 4.2 million viewers. The broadcast ended at 10:30 p.m. because it
was preempted from 9-9:30 p.m. ET for coverage of President Obama's address on
Syria.
Overall Fox has been down 19% in the demo this summer after
not launching any new primetime series, though next summer it will add the
scripted event series Wayward Pines.
