Fox Renews ‘So You Think You Can Dance'

Fox has ordered an 11th season of its reality

competition series So You Think You Can

Dance, a network spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Executive producer and judge Nigel Lythgoe first announced

the news on SYTYCD's season finale

Tuesday night.

The finale drew a 1.3 rating, down 13% from last year's

ender, and 4.2 million viewers. The broadcast ended at 10:30 p.m. because it

was preempted from 9-9:30 p.m. ET for coverage of President Obama's address on

Syria.

Overall Fox has been down 19% in the demo this summer after

not launching any new primetime series, though next summer it will add the

scripted event series Wayward Pines.