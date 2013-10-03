Fox Renews 'Sleepy Hollow' for Second Season

After only three episodes, Fox has given rookie drama Sleepy Hollow a 13-episode second season renewal.

The series premiered Sept. 16 to a 3.5 rating with adults 18-49 and 10.10 million total viewers, going up to a 5.0 rating and 13.6 million total viewers in Live + 3 delivery. Across all platforms, including VOD and online viewing on Fox.com and Hulu, the premiere drew more than 22 million viewers.

The show has held up while facing increasing competition from the other broadcasters' premieres. It's third episode on Sept. 30 drew a 3.0 rating.

"The show has proven to be a risk well worth taking - it's a conceptual blast unlike anything else on television and it all holds together with inventive writing and a fantastic cast," said Kevin Reilly, chairman of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. "I can't wait for fans to experience what else is in store for this fall and even more of this wild ride into Season Two."