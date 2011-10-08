Fox Renews 'The Simpsons' for Two More Seasons

Fox announced Friday that it has renewed its long-running animated sitcom, The Simpsons, for an additional two years, giving the show a total of 25 seasons.

A contract dispute between the network and the Simpsons' voice actors delayed the renewal of the show, which has been on the air since 1989. The cast was reportedly asked to take a 45% paycut. Twentieth declined to comment on the deals of the new contracts, but confirmed the longtime cast will be back.

Fox did not say whether the 25th season would be the show's last.

The Simpsons' 23rd season begins Oct. 30 with the 23rd edition of its "Treehouse of Horror" Halloween special.