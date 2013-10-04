Fox Renews 'The Simpsons' for 26th Season

The longest-running sitcom on television will keep running for at least another year as Fox has given The Simpsons a 26th season renewal.

The renewal comes as the show is getting ready to be sold into cable syndication for the first time.

"For more than a quarter of a century, The Simpsons has captured the hearts and minds of fans in a way that transcends ages, languages and cultures," said Kevin Reilly, chairman of entertainment for Fox. "This groundbreaking series is not only the longest-running scripted show in television history, it's one of the greatest sitcoms of our time, and I'm looking forward to yet another landmark season."

The Simpsons returned for its 25th season Sept. 30 with a 2.9 rating with adults 18-49 and 6.37 million total viewers. This week, the show airs its annual "Treehouse of Horror" Halloween special.