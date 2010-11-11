Fox Renews 'Simpsons' for 23rd Season

Fox has renewed The Simpsons for a 23rd season, the network

announced Thursday. The renewal brings the show--the longest-running

comedy in television history--to a series total of 515 episodes.

The animated series will continue to air Sundays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

"Like many 22-year-olds, The Simpsons is extremely happy

remaining at home, on Fox, and hopes it doesn't have to go out into the

real world for many years to come," said Al Jean, Executive Producer of The Simpsons.



The network is currently promoting the world broadcast premiere of The Simpsons Movie, to air Nov. 25, Thanksgiving night, on Fox at 8 p.m.