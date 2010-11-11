Fox Renews 'Simpsons' for 23rd Season
Fox has renewed The Simpsons for a 23rd season, the network
announced Thursday. The renewal brings the show--the longest-running
comedy in television history--to a series total of 515 episodes.
The animated series will continue to air Sundays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
"Like many 22-year-olds, The Simpsons is extremely happy
remaining at home, on Fox, and hopes it doesn't have to go out into the
real world for many years to come," said Al Jean, Executive Producer of The Simpsons.
The network is currently promoting the world broadcast premiere of The Simpsons Movie, to air Nov. 25, Thanksgiving night, on Fox at 8 p.m.
