Fox Renews ‘New Girl’ For Seventh and Final Season

Fox has renewed New Girl for a seventh season, which will be the comedy’s final one. The show comes from Twentieth Century Fox Television and stars Zooey Deschanel as Jess, the free-spirited focus of the series who has three male roommates.

Other cast members include Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone.

The New Girl executive producers are Elizabeth Meriwether, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Jake Kasdan, Peter Chernin, Katherine Pope and Erin O’Malley.